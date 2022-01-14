Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.95. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 13,125 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.