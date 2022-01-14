National Bank Financial Cuts 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.25

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of FPLSF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

