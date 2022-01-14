National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.