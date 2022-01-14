National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.77.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.72 and a 1-year high of C$72.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.35.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.