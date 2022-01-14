National Bankshares Cuts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on 5N Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock has a market cap of C$219.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.45. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

