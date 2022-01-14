National Bankshares Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.55.

Shares of RNW opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.71. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. Analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

