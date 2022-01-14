National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.13.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $47.33 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 234,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.