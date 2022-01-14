nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCNO. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. nCino has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nCino by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

