nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.77, but opened at $49.61. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 357 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

