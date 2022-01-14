Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:FNA opened at $15.98 on Monday. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

