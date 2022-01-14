Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.37

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Neogen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Neogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Neogen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.