NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 739599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

