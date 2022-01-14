Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $620.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.67.

NFLX opened at $517.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,202,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

