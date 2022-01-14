NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report sales of $233.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $228.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,189. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.