New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 57.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

