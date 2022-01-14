New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 44.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 538,676 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

