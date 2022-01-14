Newscrypto Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $53.48 million and $9.70 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

