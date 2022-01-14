NEXT (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $665,328.16

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $665,328.16 and approximately $1,620.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00336454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.