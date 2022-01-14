NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%.

NXTP stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXTP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

