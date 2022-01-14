NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%.
NXTP stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXTP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
NextPlay Technologies Company Profile
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.