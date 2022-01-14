NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) target price on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

LON NXT opened at GBX 7,610 ($103.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,035 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,965.43. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81). Also, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.92) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,607.44).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

