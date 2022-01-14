NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,607.82 or 0.06018253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $234.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

