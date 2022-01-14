Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ryerson comprises about 0.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryerson worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,144. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $941.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.