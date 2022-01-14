NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE NIO opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

