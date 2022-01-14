NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded by 86 Research to “Buy”

86 Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 793,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,672,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 28.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

