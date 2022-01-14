Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,654. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

