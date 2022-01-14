NMI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,705% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NMI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NMI by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NMI by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NMI by 103,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

