NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

Shares of MAR opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

