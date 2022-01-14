NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 334.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,153 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.14% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

KL opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

