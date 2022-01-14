NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 15,698 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $313.21 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day moving average is $343.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

