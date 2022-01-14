Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.04 and last traded at C$9.06. 361,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 64,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.