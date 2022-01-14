Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $363.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.23 or 0.00031314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $363.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,559 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.