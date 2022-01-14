NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

NORMA Group stock opened at €35.28 ($40.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

