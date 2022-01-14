NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

NORMA Group stock opened at €35.28 ($40.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

