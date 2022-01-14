Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 883,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $65,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

