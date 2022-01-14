Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 883,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $65,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.