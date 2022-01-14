Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $152.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.

NTRS stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

