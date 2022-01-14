Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$35.15. 162,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.38. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

