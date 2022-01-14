Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $396.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

