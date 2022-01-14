Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

