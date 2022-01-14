NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Friday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.