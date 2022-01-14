NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 31,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

