NTV Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 94,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

