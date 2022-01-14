NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,115. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

