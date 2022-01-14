NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,501. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

