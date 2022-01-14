NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,802.48. 14,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,908.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,816.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

