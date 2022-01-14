NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 11,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

