Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $117.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

