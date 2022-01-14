NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NuGene International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,882,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
NuGene International Company Profile
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.