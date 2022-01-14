NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuGene International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,882,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

