NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 126,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 362,804 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.