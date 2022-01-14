Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.22

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 591317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 304.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.