Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 169,698 shares.The stock last traded at $28.66 and had previously closed at $28.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

