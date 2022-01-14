NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $121.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.